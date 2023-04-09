Strs Ohio Has $8.85 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $300.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.34. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $427.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.86.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

