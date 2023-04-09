Strs Ohio Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 12,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Baidu by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

