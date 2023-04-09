Stephens Inc. AR Sells 553 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hologic were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after purchasing an additional 672,414 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

