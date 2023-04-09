Stephens Inc. AR Buys 273 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,088. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $95.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

