Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after buying an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 107.4% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087,050 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PG&E by 829.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

