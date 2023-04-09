Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 187 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 3.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

