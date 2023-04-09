Sigma Planning Corp Sells 75 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 42,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.48.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,519 shares of company stock valued at $19,020,006. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $407.57 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $476.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.43 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

