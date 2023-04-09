Sigma Planning Corp Invests $638,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

