Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 305 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.54.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $115.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.23. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

