Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $123.96 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

