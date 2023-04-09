Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $340.86 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $416.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.60 and its 200 day moving average is $339.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

