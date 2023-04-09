Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

