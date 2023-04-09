MGO One Seven LLC Sells 214 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.19.

WDAY opened at $196.81 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $235.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

