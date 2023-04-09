MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 282.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.34 and a 200-day moving average of $211.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $370.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $2,153,547 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

