MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 221,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 201,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

