MGO One Seven LLC Invests $236,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

