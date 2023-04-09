MGO One Seven LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $322.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.05.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

