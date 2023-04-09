MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Shell by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Shell by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

