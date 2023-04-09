MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shopify Trading Up 0.4 %

SHOP opened at $45.35 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.