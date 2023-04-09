MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 3,119 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

