Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in Omnicell by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 180,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,722.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 355,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $127.29.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

