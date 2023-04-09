Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

