Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.5 %

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.