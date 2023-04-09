Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $112.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.