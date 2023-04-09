Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.46 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

