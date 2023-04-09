HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,519 shares of company stock valued at $19,020,006 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $407.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.99. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $476.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

