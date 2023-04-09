Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

ROST opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.