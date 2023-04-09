Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FormFactor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 496,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,316 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,101,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.