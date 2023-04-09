Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530,615 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after acquiring an additional 350,442 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

