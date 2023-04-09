Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.8 %

BKR stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

