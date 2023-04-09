GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 435,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.