First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 318 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.