Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 169 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $350.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $572.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

