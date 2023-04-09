Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after purchasing an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 762,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

