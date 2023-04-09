Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $90.61 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

