Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 473 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $170.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.94 and a 200 day moving average of $171.94. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

