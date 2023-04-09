Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,062 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.



