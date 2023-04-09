FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $404.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.48.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,754 shares of company stock worth $3,642,457. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

