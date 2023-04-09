Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $191.00 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

