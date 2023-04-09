Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $191.00 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Insider Activity at Enphase Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.