Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,357 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $174.58.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

