Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,018 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.