Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 6,353 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE MOS opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

