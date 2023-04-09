Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 13,562 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 328.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. CWM LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.