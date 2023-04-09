Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.76.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

