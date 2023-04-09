Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $286.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

