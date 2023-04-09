Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,227 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

