Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after buying an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.