Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.76.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.