Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

