Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $6.15 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 502,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,087.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 711,585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

